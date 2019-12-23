Army: Our peace drive is victorious, EO 70 hurts CPP-NPA significantly

By 3ID DPAO-Philippine Army

Published on December 23, 2019

CAMP PERALTA, Jamindan, Capiz, Dec. 23 – The institutionalization of the Whole-of-Nation Approach, through the creation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), is continuously gaining and winning against the CPP-NPA Terrorist in Central and Western Visayas.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 70 aims to address the root causes of insurgency to end local armed conflict in the countryside.

Brigadier General Eric Vinoya, Commander of the Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, said the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army is badly hurt of the significant results of the EO 70, hence, they are now desperately building a fountain of lies and fabricating stories to destroy the people’s drive against insurgency.

“EO 70 aims to achieve genuine peace. Discrediting EO 70 is like rejecting peace. Their attack without concrete basis to government’s sincere strategy is an insult to the intellect of peace-loving Visayans,” Vinoya said.

He added “For those who are not fully aware of this Executive Order, you can freely open and read its content through online sources.”

Vinoya also encouraged the leaders and members of the CPP-NPA Terrorist who are blatantly maligning EO 70 to read its content for them to be enlightened.

“With EO 70, government agencies are converging their efforts toward delivering the most needed services to eradicate social issues that these communist groups are capitalizing. Likewise, offering the CPP-NPA Terrorist a new and peaceful life is part of this consolidated effort, but it is them who maliciously and continuously rejecting peace and development. They are now showing their identity as true enemy of peace and progress,” Vinoya said.

One of the significant results of the EO 70 is the creation of the Task Forces to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (TF-ELCAC) by the different Local Government Units in Central and Western Visayas which also led to the declaration of the CPP-NPA as persona non grata.

“Nasasaktan at natatalo na ang mga teroristang CPP-NPA dahil ang taong bayan na mismo ang umaayaw sa kanila. Binabaliktad nila ang tunay na sitwasyon kung saan sila ang bumabagsak ngayon at humihina ang lakas. Hindi nila kayang banggain ang pinagsanib na pwersa ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno at ng taong bayan na nagkaisa para sa isang layunin na mapuksa ang kanilang deka-dekadang pagmamalupit at pagpapahirap sa sambayanang Filipino. Kung meron mang patuloy na nagiging pasakit sa buhay ng mamayang Filipino ay wala ng iba kundi ang CPP NPA. Magising nawa sila sa panawagan ng mga mamamayan kung tunay nga silang makatao,” Vinoya emphasized.

He added “You cannot deny the fact that you are afraid of EO 70. Your desperate and cowardly act of maligning the government and the people’s peace effort is an obvious sign that you are bothered and threatened. Maligning EO 70 is like accepting defeat. And, since we are gaining and winning, we will not rest on our laurels to sustain our victory against you. I am also challenging you to come out and engage us in a public debate, and let the people decide who is telling the truth.”

Vinoya also called on other LGUs and local chief executives to take a cue from those provinces, cities, and towns that bravely stand against the CPP-NPA Terrorist by declaring them persona non grata.

“Refusing to declare the communist-terrorists unwelcome is like supporting their terroristic activities. And, supporting this terrorist group is a betrayal of public trust,” he said.

The 3ID Commander reiterated his reminder to the CPP-NPA leaders and members that the government forces are serious in fulfilling the people’s will to end the insurgency.

“We are trained to be always ready. Your lies and fabricated stories inspire us to fight hard against you. We are on the advantageous path, so expect more intensified combat operations against you. As what I have said before, you only have two options, surrender or die,” he added.

Likewise, he encouraged the people of Central and Western Visayas to support EO 70 and be part of the whole nation’s journey towards achieving genuine peace and development. (JBG/Capt. Cenon C. Pancito III/DPAO)