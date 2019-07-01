Army lauds launching of task force in ending local communist armed conflict in Caraga

BUTUAN CITY, Juy 1 -- The 4th Infantry (Diamond) Division, Philippine Army lauded the launching of the Regional Task Force in Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) in Caraga Region and vows its full support during the Joint Caraga Regional Development Council (RDC)-Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) Full Councils Meeting on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, held this city.

The launching of RTF-ELCAC is in line with President Duterte’s proclamation of Executive Order No. 70 last December 28, 2019 institutionalizing the Whole-of-Nation Approach in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace, creating a national task force to end local communist armed conflict, and directing the adoption of a national peace framework providing an efficient mechanism as a government policy for the attainment of inclusive and sustainable peace.

The Joint RDC-RPOC Full Council Meeting was highlighted with the presence of Cabinet Secretary Alexie Karlo Nograles, Cabinet Officer for Regional Development & Security (CORDS), as the Presiding Officer together with the leaders of RPOC and RDC and Municipal/City Mayors of Caraga.

The National Task Force has adopted a mechanism designating Cabinet Secretaries as CORDS per region.

In Caraga region, Secretary Nograles was appointed and designated by President Duterte.

“I will be your bridge in Malacanang,” he said.

He stated that his function is to assist in articulating the region’s concern; assist in seeking efficient and orderly resolution of problems; preside over joint meetings of RDC and RPOC to harmonize peace and security and development efforts; and ensure that all projects, programs and activities are well implemented.

In his statement, Col. Maurito Licudine, Commander of 402nd Infantry Brigade said that he was elated that finally the RTF-ELCAC was created in Caraga as the operationalization of the Whole of Nation Approach in addressing the insurgency problem.

"The RTF-ELCAC mechanism will synergize the inter-agency convergence embodied in the creation of 12 Clusters addressing the various concerns that is fueling the insurgency problem. In our part, we ensure our continuous commitment towards any government counter – insurgency efforts and assume our full support to the RTFB-ELCAC," he said.

Col. Allan D Hambala, Commander of 401st Infantry Brigade, expressed his excitement on the creation of RTF-ELCAC of Caraga region as it will pave the way for a focused and harmonized agency interventions in addressing the insurgency problem. (402nd Brigade/PIA-Caraga)