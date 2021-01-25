Army engineers, Philsaga turn-over one school-building to DepEd

By 544th Engineer Construction Battalion

Published on January 22, 2021

AGUSAN DEL SUR, Jan. 22 – The Army Engineers and Philsaga Mining Company finally turned-over to the Department of Education (DepEd) the newly constructed school-building in Wasian Integrated School, Rosario, Agusan del Sur on January 18, 2021.

The 544th Engineer Construction Battalion (544ECBn), 52nd Engineer Brigade Philippine Army led by Lt. Colonel Rodel V Pangilinan, constructed one school-building with two classrooms of DepEd which was funded by the Mindanao Mineral Processing and Refining Corporation (Philsaga Company). The project started last June 15, 2020 and was completed on January 18, 2021.

The establishment of these school-building project becomes successful through the collaborative efforts of the Army Engineers, Philsaga Mining Company, Local Government Unit of Rosario, Agusan del Sur School of Arts and Trades – Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (ASSAT-TESDA) and DepEd.

Engr. Rupert Joseph D. Tortal, representative from Mindanao Mineral Processing and Refining Corporation; Hon. Eduardo E. De Paz, Barangay Captain of Wasian, Rosario, Agusan del Sur; Nilo B. Montaño, Division Supervisor; Faculty members headed by Renante P. Probo, School Principal and parents attended the said event.

“We are very happy to have been given this opportunity to assist in the implementation of this school-building project. We have worked hand in hand with our counterpart agencies and stakeholders for the success of this project,” underscored Pangilinan.

“This effort is in consonance of the Executive Order No. 70 or the Whole-of-Nation Approach to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC). We assure you that we will continue to bring our services to areas in dire need,” Pangilinan ended. (544th Engineer Construction Battalion/PIA-Agusan del Sur)