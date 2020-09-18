Army engineers fast track construction of permanent shelters for IDPs

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

Published on September 18, 2020

MARAWI CITY, Sep. 17 (PIA) -- The 55th Engineer Brigade (EBde) of the Philippine Army is pushing for the completion of 50 permanent shelters for the internally displaced persons living in “no-build zones” inside the most affected area of the city.

The 553rd and 551st engineer battalions under the said brigade are responsible for the construction of the permanent housing units in Barangay Kilala.

LtCol. Elmer Oamil, deputy commander of the Joint Task Group Builders and commanding officer of 553rd Engineer Battalion, said the army engineers initially constructed 11 housing units.

“Initially 11 units ang inumpisahan namin at ngayon 80 percent na. After macomply ang 11, we will again start 38 out of 50,” he said.

[We initially constructed 11 units which are now 80 percent completed. After complying the 11, will again start 38 out of 50.]

To recall, the Philippine Army through the 55th EBde inked a project partnership agreement with 12 homeowners associations (HOA) in the city for the site development and construction with funds from the Government of Japan through the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT).

Oamil also shared that the rainy season and electricity interruption in the area cause delays in the construction.

However, based on the assessment of the UN-HABITAT, the construction of the army is speedy.

The army official also reaffirmed their commitment to helping reconstruct and rebuild the city.

“Sa pangunguna ng aming brigade commander, Brigadier General Nestor Abando, taos-puso naming ibibigay ang aming kakayanan para sa ikadadali sa rehabilitasyon ng Marawi City,” he said.

[With the leadership of our brigade commander, Brigadier General Nestor Abando, we will lend our skills wholeheartedly to fast track the rehabilitation of Marawi City.]

The National Housing Authority and Task Force Bangon Marawi acquired the land used for the construction of shelter units. The construction of other housing units in Barangay Mipantao Gandongan is also ongoing. (LELA/PIA ICIC)