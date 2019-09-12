Army bares gains on terrorism, insurgency in CagVal

12 Sep 2019

By Benjamin Moses M. Ebreo
BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya , Sept. 11 (PIA) – Philippine Army officials in Cagayan Valley said they are gaining the war against terrorism and insurgency with the surrender, capture and seizure of various armed personnel and other resources of the New Peoples Army (NPA) in the region.

Lt. Colonel Remigio Dulatre, commanding officer of the army’s 86 Infantry Batallion, 5th Infantry Division, said two NPA communists surrendered in April this year while their armed engagements in May 2019 in Isabela province resulted in the killing of three NPA communists and yielded various firearms, land mines and electronic accessories and subversive materials.

“We are strongly recommending the implementation of Executive Order 70 in creating a task force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) through the provincial level and to further cascade this to the municipal and barangay levels,” he said.

Dulatre made the statement during the recent joint meeting of the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) and Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC) meeting at the Nueva Vizcaya Pasalubong Center in this town.

He said they are also recommending the declaration of the CPP/NPA-NDF as Persona – Non- Grata within the provincial and municipal legislative councils.

According to Dulatre, they also facilitated quick impact projects funded and implemented by the provincial government in Isabela such as Farm-to-Market Roads (FMRs) , irrigation improvements and other agricultural development projects, among others to help our farmers.

“These projects are badly needed by our villagers and farmers which were then being capitalized by the insurgents when these where not yet put in place,” he said.

Dulatre said voluntary surrender of communist rebels were also realized through massive information campaign in various barangays in Cagayan Valley.

“We continue to collaborate with our partner agencies of the government and other organizations to bring in the necessary services and programs and projects to our distressed barangays so that their poor situation will be improved further towards economic progress,” he added. (MDCT/ALM/BME/PIA 2-Nueva Vizcaya)

