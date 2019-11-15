15 Nov 2019

Armed Conflict between the AFP and BIFF (IS-inspired group) (IDPPAR no. 18, Issue no. 01, 2019)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 14 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.01 MB)

On 9 November 2019 at around 04:40 hour, the 33rd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army have launched a mortar shelling in Sitio Guguko, Barangay Tukanalipao, Mamasapano targeting the elements of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, a faction with allege allegiance with the Islamic State group. An hour following the shelling, the government troops engage a fierce skirmish with the armed group that resulted to forced displacement of local population and scores of civilian livestock.

Based on the reports from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officers (MDRRMO) of the affected municipalities, there are a total of 2,860 families (14,297 persons) – there are 2,431 families (12,152 persons) forced to flee in Mamasapano Municipality and 429 families (2,145 persons) in Shariff Saydona Mustapha Municipality. The Local Government Unit of Mamasapano and the Rapid Emergency Action on Emergency Incidences (READi) of the newly established Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have extended relief assistance to the displaced families. Two days after the fighting, there are several families who have return to their habitual residences.

As of the reporting period, there are a total of 520 families (2,600 persons) remain displaced from Barangay Tukanapilao and Barangay Pimbalkan, all in Mamasapano Municipality. The displaced families have share dwellings with their relatives residing along the Libutan-Tukanaliapao highway.

