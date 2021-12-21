Appeal to Grand Bargain and C4C signatories responding to typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai made initial landfall in Siargao Island, province of Surigao del Norte in Caraga region, northern Mindanao on 16 December 2021. It carried gusts up to 270 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the centre making it the strongest storm to make landfall in the Philippines this year. The trail of the Typhoon Rai crossed the Philippine archipelago from Caraga to Eastern and Central Visayas and Palawan. [...] The latest government figures indicate 130,128 families or 477,614 people affected in 1,417 barangays in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, X, XI, Caraga and MIMAROPA - reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and Department of Social Welfare and Development – Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DSWD - DROMIC). Due to power disruptions and intermittent signals, it has been challenging to obtain further details from the ground. Hence, these reported numbers are expected to increase significantly. Pre-emptively 332,855 people were evacuated, and 1,603 evacuation centres hosted 77,494 families (289,049 individuals). Initial estimated number of people living in the affected areas is 15.9 million, of which 9.1 million people are live in the worst affected areas (AHA Center). (IFRC, 18 Dec 2021).

ECOWEB (Ecosystems Work For Essential Benefits), a member of A4EP, appeals for support to affected communities which are heavily devastated by the recent super typhoon that hit the Philippines. We call for donations to help communities rise from the impact of typhoon #OdettePH (Rai, international name) through a survivor and community- led response (#sclr)approach. SCLR encourages provision of cash assistance for the crisis-affected and vulnerable communities. The affected communities will prioritize their needs with recognition of their capacities. Help ECOWEB raise funds and reach these communities for their early recovery. click the link to donate bit.ly/ECOWEB-OdetteDonationDrive

Alliance for Empowering Partnership (A4EP), an alliance of local and national organizations and allies from the global south, stands in solidarity with people of Philippines and all the local and national first responders who are on the ground and trying to help their communities. The reports and images of utter devastation are heartbreaking and our thoughts are with those who lost so much, including loved ones.

It is heartening to see that many local, national and international organisations are complementing the efforts of the state government in providing immediate relief. We do hope that their role would continue during recovery and rehabilitation phases. It is quite timely to remind all the international stakeholders that took part in the multi-stakeholder dialogue that this is yet another opportunity to show better delivery on the commitments made in the Grand Bargain and Charter 4 Change to strengthen the local response mechanism, and local and national actors with people at the center of the response. As per the multi-stakeholder dialogue recommendations on localization the members of the HCT can provide leadership and take the opportunity to demonstrate the commitment to localization and accountability to affected populations.

In the interest of an efficient and cost-effective response to the large number of disaster affected people, the Alliance for Empowering Partnership makes following appeal to the international actors engaged in the Typhoon Ria response in the Philippines: