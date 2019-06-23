Antique health office intensifies '4-S' campaign anew

By Vicente W. Villavert

Published on June 21, 2019

SAN JOSE, Antique, June 21 (PIA) -- The Provincial Health Office (PHO) has intensified anew the four 'S' (4-S) campaign amid the three deaths caused by dengue in the municipality of Culasi.

“As preventive measure against dengue, we translated the 4-S to our local dialect so that the local folks will fully understand the significance of the drive against mosquitoes,” PHO information officer Irene Duldoco said during the meeting of Antique Association of Information Officers held at the Knowledge Center in San Jose town.

Duldoco said that the three dengue fatalities were all from Barangay Esperanza, and the cause of death was attributed to late admission of the patients to the hospital.

The 4-S campaign stands for Search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites; secure Self-protection measures like wearing long pants and long sleeved shirts and daily use of mosquito repellent; Seek early consultation; and Support spraying only in hotspot areas.

The municipalities with most number of dengue cases are: Culasi-58; San Jose-38; Sibalom-36; Tibiao-30, T.Fornier-22; Barbaza-19 and Caluya-10.

Duldoco reiterated that the people in the community should not hold their guards down against dengue fever.

She urged affected persons to immediately seek medical attention from the nearest health facility.

Free dengue fever tests are available in the rural health centers and hospitals. (JBG/VWV/PIA Antique)