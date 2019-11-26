Antique allots P1M for quake victims of North Cotabato

By Pilar S. Mabaquiao

SAN JOSE, Antique, Nov. 25 (PIA) - - The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) of Antique has allocated an amount of P1 million for the victims of earthquake that recently hit the Mindanao region.

In a recent meeting of the PDRRMC here, the body resolved and approved in masse that the said financial assistance will be given to the province of North Cotabato which was hardly hit by series of quakes since October.

The council further authorized Governor Rhodora Cadiao to release the funds from the Special Trust Fund CY 2018 of the PDRRMC as aid to the affected communities in North Cotabato.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Broderick Train in an interview said that it is the province’s way of showing support to the victims and of helping them recover from the devastation.

Likewise, Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator Juliana O. Cepe, also the Vice Chair of PDRRMC Rehabilitation and Recovery Committee said that it’s our way of showing solidarity with the victims.

“With our financial assistance, we also send prayers to the victims and the affected communities in general, so they may recover faster and become resilient”, said Cepe. (LTP/PSM/PIA-Antique)