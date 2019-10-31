Another strong quake hits Davao City

By Joey Dalumpines

DAVAO CITY, Oct. 31 (PIA) - Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio bared that the earthquake felt by the city at 9:13 am Thursday was 6.5 Magnitude with Tulunan, North Cotabato as the epicenter.

In a press briefing following the quake, she said suspension of classes will go on until Monday, November 4 since Friday, and the weekend are holidays.

She said engineers are assessing the Bankerohan bridges and have limited the access to the Bolton Bridge (Southbound) at 20 tons only due to a cited damage.

Duterte-Carpio said all government buildings are cleared by the building officials.

On the collapsed Ecoland 4000 condominium building, she said that the Central 911 looked from the rooftop to the 2nd floor.

“There were no occupants, no one was asking for help,” Duterte-Carpio said.

However, she said that the search is going on to really ensure that there are no occupants in the building.

She stressed that the CDRRMO had already condemned the building since yesterday.

Duterte-Carpio said the administrator of the building also acceded condemnation of the building but claimed that some occupants opted to stay since they had no other place to transfer to.

She said the Ecoland 4000 condominium has five floors with 56 units of which 20 units had occupants.

“Philippine Coast Guard cadaver sniffing dogs are helping us. So far no one is asking for help from inside the building,” Duterte-Carpio said.

She offered the evacuation site as Los Amigos as temporary place to stay for the Ecoland 4000 occupants displaced by the earthquake.

Duterte-Carpio advised occupants to see a lawyer that will represent them in filing cases against the developer of the property.

She told the safety managers and private management on the choice to pursue their activities.

Duterte-Carpio said the city has committed ten personnel and a van for the delivery of goods through the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office for the residents in Matanao, Magsaysay and Bansalan.

She reminded residents to check their houses every time there is a stronger aftershock and adhere to the advice of the structural engineers.

“Check on the integrity of the building and the electrical connections to avoid fire incidents,” Duterte-Carpio said. (PIA XI-Joey Sem G. Dalumpines)