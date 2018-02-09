09 Feb 2018

AMDA Emergency Relief Bulletin #1: Mt. Mayon Volcanic Eruption, Philippines

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 08 Feb 2018
preview
Download PDF (40.88 KB)

On 08 February 2018, AMDA Headquarters has dispatched one coordinator from Japan to the Philippines in response to Mt. Mayon volcanic eruption in Albay Province, South Luzon. The active volcano is located 500 kilometers southeast of Manila.

As of 07 February 2018, 87,452 people have fled homes and 58,069 people are now staying at evacuation shelters in 52 locations. (Source: National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council-NDRRMC (07 February 2018))

On 22 January, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised the alert level from3 to 4 foreseeing the possible large-scale eruption. The authority said the current condition resembles the eruption in 2011 in which the pyroclastic flow could advance 3 kilometers from the crater. The lava flow has been increasing and the fume has reached up to 2,500 meters above ground level.

While two weeks have passed since the first eruption, a local media reported that, on 29 January, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte entered Legazpi, the capital of Albay, to determine the extent of the disaster. While the off-limit zone has been extended to 9km around the volcano, Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara reported that schools have now been closed, and has called for residents to wear a mask and refrain from going out. (Source: Al Francis Bihara Official Facebook page (21 January 2018))

AMDA coordinator will be working with AMDA Philippines, Albay Medical Society, Rural Health Unit (NDRRMC), Bicol University and the local chapter of Asian Medical Student Association (AMSA) to provide assistance on the ground. Toyota Vios Group is also expected to back up the mission.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.