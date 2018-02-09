AMDA Emergency Relief Bulletin #1: Mt. Mayon Volcanic Eruption, Philippines

On 08 February 2018, AMDA Headquarters has dispatched one coordinator from Japan to the Philippines in response to Mt. Mayon volcanic eruption in Albay Province, South Luzon. The active volcano is located 500 kilometers southeast of Manila.

As of 07 February 2018, 87,452 people have fled homes and 58,069 people are now staying at evacuation shelters in 52 locations. (Source: National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council-NDRRMC (07 February 2018))

On 22 January, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised the alert level from3 to 4 foreseeing the possible large-scale eruption. The authority said the current condition resembles the eruption in 2011 in which the pyroclastic flow could advance 3 kilometers from the crater. The lava flow has been increasing and the fume has reached up to 2,500 meters above ground level.

While two weeks have passed since the first eruption, a local media reported that, on 29 January, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte entered Legazpi, the capital of Albay, to determine the extent of the disaster. While the off-limit zone has been extended to 9km around the volcano, Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara reported that schools have now been closed, and has called for residents to wear a mask and refrain from going out. (Source: Al Francis Bihara Official Facebook page (21 January 2018))

AMDA coordinator will be working with AMDA Philippines, Albay Medical Society, Rural Health Unit (NDRRMC), Bicol University and the local chapter of Asian Medical Student Association (AMSA) to provide assistance on the ground. Toyota Vios Group is also expected to back up the mission.