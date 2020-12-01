AMDA Emergency Relief #7: Typhoons Goni (Rolly) / Vamco (Ulysses), Philippines

Typhoon Goni (Rolly) (Catanduanes Province)

On 27 November, relief personnel from Catanduanes State University (AMDA’s local counterpart) distributed relief supplies such as rice, noodles and canned fish to 150 households in the San Vicente district of Virac, the provincial capital. The items were purchased locally to contribute to the regional economy. After this, the relief activities in the province came to a completion which managed to deliver aid to 764 families in total. Although the mission has ended successfully, AMDA will keep monitoring the situation with its local partners.

Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses) (Cagayan and Isabela Provinces)

From the 21st to 22nd, a joint relief team comprising AMDA Philippines, AMSA Philippines, LCAT and other collaborators provided relief supplies to 300 households in four districts of the city of Ilagan and the town of Tumauini. Volunteers from Our Lady of the Pillar College and Youth in Action took charge of procuring relief goods such as food items, soap as well as powder milk and diapers for babies.

B) Cagayan

On the 28th, AMDA, WiNDS, and AMHOP Isabela jointly organized medical relief and item distribution in Cagayan. Preparations had already been made on the previous day where sets of relief goods including foodstuffs, personal hygiene items and buckets were put together to be provided at the town of Enrile. In the town’s Marracuru district, the joint team (comprising about 30 personnel) delivered the items to 197 households, while its doctors and medical staff offered medical services. Among 97 patients were those who came to get the medicine for chronic diseases such as hypertension or diabetes, or those that dropped in to receive treatment for upper respiratory tract infections and minor wounds. After that, the team moved to the Divisoria district to provide relief supplies to 100 households.

The team also visited the Annafunan East district in the city of Tuguegarao in which an evacuation shelter was set up due to a heavy rainfall that struck the region on the day before. Likewise, the team distributed relief goods to 210 families who were seeking shelter there. This became the final relief work in Cagayan.

As of the 30th, the team has joined the advance team in Isabela to carry on with the ongoing aid work.

*According to the Philippines’ disaster response authority NDRRMC, Vamco (Ulysses) has affected 428,029 people in Cagayan and 404,430 people in Isabela respectively (as of 30 Nov.2020).