AMDA Emergency Relief #6: Typhoons Goni (Rolly) / Vamco (Ulysses), Philippines

1. Typhoon Goni (Rolly) (Catanduanes Province) AMDA has been working with AMDA Philippines and its local partners to provide aid to the victims of the typhoon Goni (Rolly) in Catanduanes in the southern part of the Philippines. An item distribution effort is scheduled for this week.

2. Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses) (Cagayan and Isabela Provinces)

Whereas, for the relief work in response to the subsequent typhoon Vamco (Ulysses) which wreaked havoc on Cagayan and Isabela Provinces, two following activities have been conducted/arranged respectively:

A) Provision of relief items in Cagayan (AMDA Philippines et al.)

An aid distribution drive in Cagayan (which was launched after it was decided on 14 November) has been conducted by AMDA Philippines, AMSA Philippines and Luzon Crisis Assistance Team (LCAT) and others. Preparation work had already been carried out by LCAT and the supporters who engaged themselves in procurement and packing of relief supplies such as rice, drinking water and hygiene kits. The items were shipped via road on the 20th and received by the volunteers from Cagayan State University who distributed the goods on the following day. The target beneficiaries of the relief supplies were 266 households (two districts) in the town of Peñablanca in the province. As for Isabela, similar aid work will be carried out shortly.

B) Medical relief and item donation in Cagayan and Isabela (AMDA Headquarters, WiNDS et al.)

Meanwhile, AMDA Headquarters (Japan) has been arranging another relief effort with its Filipino counterpart WiNDS and the Association of the Municipal Health Officers of the Philippines (AMHOP)’s Isabela branch in both Cagayan and Isabela. Coordination has been made for medical relief and item donation initiatives which are expected to take place later this week well into next week. According to the figures announced by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on the 24, of all 4.1 million people who have been affected by Vamco, the afflicted populations in Cagayan and Isabela have reached 374,764 and 350,405 respectively.