AMDA Emergency Relief #6: Taal Volcano Eruption, Philippines

In Santo Tomas, Batangas Province where ashes from Taal Volcano have been affecting people’s lives, AMDA conducted a major relief operation at its evacuation hub Santo Tomas North Central School on January 19th.

Along with AMDA, AMDA Philippines and Asian Medical Students’ Association (AMSA), around 30 local partners took part in the effort which mainly consisted of medical assistance and aid distribution. For the medical part of the relief, a total of 526 people received medical and dental treatments as well as health consultations by doctors, dentists and nurses.

As part of the aid distribution, ice creams were provided to evacuees together with popcorns and other snacks. Furthermore, AMDA donated left-over medical goods and daily supplies to local counterparts in preparation for future relief activities.

Some of the relief personnel were impressed by the persevering nature of local residents, stating that “people here never lose hope.” “We strongly wish our activities would give them hope,” they said.

On the 20th, AMDA and AMDA Philippines members paid a courtesy visit to the Japanese Embassy in Manila to report the activities. The following day, a Japanese coordinator from AMDA Headquarters returned to Japan as the mission came to a completion.

According to the press release issued on the 21st, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Managements Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 68,439 families (271,278 people) in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Quezon Provinces have been affected by the disaster, of which a total of 38,906 families (148,514 people) have been seeking shelter in 497 evacuation centers.

Although the relief has ended, AMDA will keep an eye on the local situation.