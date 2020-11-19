AMDA Emergency Relief #5: Typhoons Goni (Rolly) / Vamco (Ulysses), Philippines

AMDA has been conducting emergency relief in response to the typhoon, Goni (Rolly), which battered the Philippines earlier this month with AMDA Philippines and its local partners. Additionally, another aid work has been planned to help the victims of the subsequent typhoon, Vamco (Ulysses).

1. Typhoon Goni (Catanduanes Province)

On 17 November, Catanduanes State University (one of AMDA’s local collaborators) took the central role in distributing food items and other relief supplies in the local town of San Miguel. The poor road conditions hampered the original plan of completing the distribution to all target households in one day. The team managed to provide the aid to 185 families, however, the rest of the distribution will be conducted next week.

2. Typhoon Vamco (Cagayan and Isabela Provinces)

To help the residents in Cagayan and Isabela Provinces which were devastated by Vamco, AMDA Philippines, AMSA Philippines and Luzon Crisis Assistance Team (LCAT) have been making necessary arrangements and preparations for the upcoming relief effort. The aid work in Cagayan, in which around 300,000 people have been afflicted, will be mainly carried out by Cagayan State University’s medical students. As for Isabela (where 277,189 people have been affected), coordination for the relief work is still underway.

Meanwhile, Women in National Development and Security (WiNDS), an organization led by Dr. Gloria Jumamil-Mercado, a member of the National Commission of Senior Citizens at the Office of the President of the Philippines, will be extending a helping hand. Dr. Mercado had already been in touch with AMDA Headquarters (Japan) ever since Goni hit the nation. As of now, arrangements for the assistance have been made.

(The data pertaining to the extent of the two typhoons were taken from the information announced by National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on the 17.)