AMDA Emergency Relief #4: Taal Volcano Eruption, Philippines

From the 17th to 18th of January, a joint team of AMDA and AMDA Philippines members prepared for a relief mission in the city of Santo Tomas, Bantangas Province which has been heavily afflicted by the Taal Volcano eruption. As of the 19th, the team has begun providing assistance in the city in collaboration with local partners.

On the 17th, the team first procured medicine and daily goods in Manila. Along with cold medicine, antibiotics, vitamin supplements and nebulizers, they purchased 1,000 units of buckets which could be used for multiple daily purposes from laundry to storing rice.

On the 18th, the team visited Cavite and Batangas Provinces where the ashes from the volcano have been taking a toll on people’s lives. In both localities, local residents were trying to clear up the ashes fallen on roofs and road surfaces. Cracks on the roads were also identified which were caused by volcanic earthquakes. Since an evacuation order has not been lifted yet, people who reside in the evacuation zone have been forced to remain in shelters.

According to the press release issued on the 19th, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Managements Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 22,472 families (96,061 people) in Batangas, Cavite and Laguna Provinces have been affected by the disaster, of which a total of 16,174 families (70,413 people) have been seeking shelter in 300 evacuation centers.

(Do stay tuned for more updates.)