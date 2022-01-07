AMDA Emergency Relief #4: Super Typhoon “Odette” (Rai), Philippines (7 January 2022)

As of 6 January, AMDA, AMDA Philippines and its local counterparts have concertedly conducted emergency relief in Bohol and Siargao in response to the super typhoon “Odette” (Rai) which devastated the central Philippines. Meanwhile, preparations are currently underway for another aid work in Southern Leyte on the Leyte island

The local team delivered foodstuffs (rice and tinned food) to town mayors of Maribojoc and Loboc on the 23rd and 24th of December (2021) respectively. A total of 1,000 families received the aid.

At the same time, relief activities in the city of Ubay had been put on hold until procurement of relief goods and recovery of road conditions were completed. On the 27th, members of the Philippine Navy Reserve and local volunteers began packing relief items for the planned aid distribution. On the 29th, the team delivered the goods to 500 households in the city’s coastal areas. The relief items were 20 bags of rice (50 kilos per bag) and 1,000 cans of canned food.

Although emergency relief in Bohol’s three locations have come to completion, AMDA will keep an eye on the local situations.

*According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the death toll has risen to 407, while 1,147 people have been injured, and around 1.25 million families (4.85 million people) have been affected, and approximately 100,000 households have been evacuated (as of 6 January).