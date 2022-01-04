AMDA Emergency Relief #4: Super Typhoon “Odette” (Rai), Philippines (2 January 2022)

As of 2 January, AMDA has jointly conducted emergency relief with AMDA Philippines and its local counterparts in Bohol and Siargao in response to the super typhoon “Odette” (Rai) which affected the central part of the Philippines. Meanwhile, preparations are currently underway for another aid work in Southern Leyte on the Leyte island.

Siargao:

(AMDA, AMDA Philippines, AMSA Philippines, Philippine Medical Students’ Association, Rotary Club Manila 101, GoShare Foundation)

After receiving a request of assistance from Municipal Vice Mayor Coro of Del Carmen in Siargao, AMDA Philippines started preparing for aid work in two locations, namely, San Fernando and Domoyog, where no help had been extended. On the morning of 24 December, AMDA Philippines’ relief team departed Manila, and entered San Fernando by boat that afternoon. Upon arrival, the team started sorting out relief supplies with local medical workers.

On the early morning of the 25th, the team began providing aid in San Fernando. The activities include free medical consultation and prescription services (attended by two doctors), relief item distribution (foodstuffs and sanitary goods etc.) as well as mental health care for the affected children.

Especially for little children and teenagers, various activities such as story telling, picture coloring contest, and dance competition were organized. In addition, while men’s basketball games were held, a cheerleading contest was organized by women in allowing everyone to celebrate Christmas together.

After that, the team moved to Domoyog and conducted similar activities (including a game competition for children).

The team was forced to extend their stay until the 28th as their original flight was canceled on the 26th due to bad weather conditions. Accordingly, the team visited the local Tuburan and Quezon districts to provide free medical consultations and mental health care for children that day. On the 27th and 28th, the team also supported local clinics in conducting COVID-19 inoculations. The team returned to Manila on the 28th safely.

As a whole, the team (including two doctors) saw 1,668 patients in four districts whose symptoms were mainly upper respiratory infections, fever and external injuries. Around 500 children received mental health checkups prior to joining story telling and picture coloring competition. In addition, a cumulative total of 2,071 people received food items and other relief supplies.

AMDA Philippines Vice Chairperson Dr. Erica Tania Davillo who took part in the relief commented, “These opportunities of ours, for the evacuees of Typhoon Odette in Siargao, personally helping out, seeing how loud their laughter and big smiles on their faces, are really an eye opening and heart-breaking experience. Giving this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve our mission, our purpose and our passion in life in these hard times for our fellow Filipinos, are forever treasured in our hearts ‘Bayanihan Sa Siargao! Love, Hope and Positivity.’”

AMDA Philippines Vice Chairperson, Dr. Erica Tania Davillo at work Although the aid work in Siargao has come to completion, AMDA and AMDA Philippines will keep monitoring the local situations.

*According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the death toll has risen to 402, while 1,147 people have been injured, 78 people have been missing, around 1.24 million families (4.9 million people) have been affected, and approximately 122,598 households have been evacuated (as of 2 January).

Members of AMDA Philippines’ relief team:

-Dr. Erica Tania Davillo (AMDA Philippines Vice Chairperson)

-Dr. Kathleen Kim Gonzales (Public Relations Officer, Philippine Medical Students’ Association)

-Colonel Ryan Felipe (Member, AMDA Philippines)

Collaborating partners:

AMSA Philippines, Philippine Medical Students’ Association, Rotary Club Manila 101, Cebu Pacific Air, Sunlight Air, GoShare Foundation