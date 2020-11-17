AMDA Emergency Relief #4: Super Typhoon Goni (Rolly), Philippines

In response to the devastating damage caused by typhoon Goni (Rolly) which made landfall on the Philippines earlier this month, AMDA Headquarters (Japan), Catanduanes State University, AMDA Philippines, AMSA Jonelta and other local collaborators are jointly organizing aid work on the island of Catanduanes in the Bicol region in the country’s eastern area.

After the relief supplies (mainly foodstuffs) from Manila arrived in Catanduanes on 8 November, a joint team of AMDA Philippines and AMSA Jonelta swiftly held an item distribution drive in Virac, the provincial capital on the southern part of the island. Thanks to the coordination and assistance of Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) and local supporters, 263 households in Barangay Balite benefited from the aid.

On the 15th, Cantanduanes State University, joined by AMDA Philippines, AMSA Jonelta and AMDA Headquarters, conducted the second relief effort in two barangays (districts) in the area. The joint team distributed locally-procured food items such as rice, noodles and canned-fish to the residents of Barangay Calatagan Proper (120 households) and Barangay Calatagan Tibang (130 households) respectively. Furthermore, an additional aid distribution is scheduled on the 17th in San Miguel, a town also in the locality.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on the 11th that the affected population totalled about 2.03 million around the nation, leaving 25 people dead and 399 people injured. As for Catanduanes alone, 204,229 people are said to have been afflicted.

Meanwhile, AMDA and its partners will also be carrying out emergency relief in response to another typhoon, Vamco (Ulysses), which caused extensive flooding on the island of Luzon. To help the residents in Cagayan and Isabela Provinces in the north, AMDA Headquarters, AMDA Philippines, AMSA Philippines and Luzon Crisis Assistance Team (LCAT) have been making necessary arrangements and preparations for the upcoming disaster relief.

The figures announced by NDRRMC on the 16th show approximately 2.07 million people have been affected by Vamco as a whole, of which afflicted population in the said provinces are 168,113 in Cagayan, and 164,428 in Isabela