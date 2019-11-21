AMDA Emergency Relief #4: Earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines

An emergency relief coordinator from AMDA Headquarters arrived in Manila on November 20th to join the ongoing relief work in response to frequent earthquakes that have been affecting the island of Mindanao since mid-October. The coordinator is currently on her way to Davao City, the regional capital.

AMDA coordinator Ms. Susan Shinji said although this mission is not an easy task, she is willing to do whatever she can for her home country and its people. “I always love to volunteer for those who need help, especially in a time like this where people of the Philippines are in dire straits,” she said.

Upon arriving in Davao, she will be joining a ground team comprising staff from AMDA Philippines and other local counterparts for information gathering and relief coordination while making necessary preparations for further aid work.

According to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 23 people died, 563 people were injured and 11 people have been missing since two serial quakes (both above mag.6.5) hit the island on October 29th and 31st. The estimated afflicted population is around 327,000 with more than 100,000 people being displaced as of November 20th.