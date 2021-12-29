AMDA Emergency Relief #3: Super Typhoon “Odette” (Rai), Philippines (27 December 2021)

As of 26 December, AMDA has been conducting joint emergency relief on the islands of Bohol and Siargao in the central Philippines devastated by the super typhoon “Odette” (Rai). The relief work has been held in collaboration with AMDA Philippines and its local partners.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the death toll has reached 378, while 742 people have been injured and 60 people have been missing. Around 3.95 million people (1.01 million households) were affected, and about 140,000 households have been forced to remain evacuated (as of the said date).

1. Bohol:

(AMDA, the Philippine Navy, Mr. Leoncio Evasco Jr. (Secretary at the Office of the President), WiNDS)

Although the plan for relief activities were set on the 17th right after the typhoon struck, it took some time to coordinate a disaster relief operation as power outages and communication failures needed to be restored. The preparation for the aid work was made in light of food distribution in Maribojoc, Loboc and Ubay.

After the foodstuffs were obtained with Mr. Leoncio Evasco Jr.’s assistance, the aid was delivered to the town mayor of Maribojoc on the 23rd. The items were 20 bags of rice (50 kilos each) and 10 boxes of canned food (100 cans each).

On the 24th, another batch of food aid was distributed to Loboc. The joint team handed 200 sets of foodstuffs (rice, canned food and instant coffee) to its town mayor so that it could be delivered to each household in the locality. As of now, preparations are underway for food distribution in Ubay as well.

2. Siargao:

(AMDA, AMDA Philippines, AMSA Philippines, Philippine Medical Students’ Association, Rotary Club Manila 101, GoShare Foundation)

Based on the initial disaster assessment, on the 20th, AMDA and AMDA Philippines decided to launch aid work in Siargao. The island was the first site where the tropical storm landed. Medical assistance, item distribution (foodstuffs and daily goods) as well as mental health care for the affected children are among the list of planned activities.

The preparation work for the relief began in Mania on the 22nd, followed by the departure of the relief team on the morning of the 24th. Upon arriving at the destination by plane, the team will start organizing activities on the ground. The team members include AMDA Philippines vice chairperson Dr. Erica Tania Davillo.