03 Oct 2018

AMDA Emergency Relief #3: Philippines Typhoon/Monsoon Disaster

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 03 Oct 2018
preview
Download PDF (291.37 KB)

Upon completing relief work in Benguet and Pangasinan, AMDA personnel arrived in Cebu which was devastated by the monsoon. After procuring food and medical goods in Cebu’s capital, the personnel moved to Naga, the hardest-hit area in the region.

First, AMDA personnel paid a courtesy call to the city mayor of Naga and learned that 1,719 families have been seeking shelter in 11 evacuation facilities. While it is unclear as to when the situation gets normalized, the death toll reached 72 with 10 people missing. AMDA collaborated with the Philippine Navy to provide food aid to 672 families in total at two evacuation shelters. Meanwhile, thanks to AMDA Philippines, AMDA personnel was able to provide antihypertensive drugs and other medicine to Naga City Medical Operation Center that handles medical information gathering of the evacuees. The medication will be distributed by a local mobile medical team that goes around each evacuation site every five days. The evacuees thanked AMDA for the aid in the midst of uncertainty and exhaustion. AMDA will be completing the mission shortly, however, will keep an eye on the local situation by closely corresponding with its local partners from now onward.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.