19 Nov 2019

AMDA Emergency Relief #3: Earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 19 Nov 2019

On November 19th, AMDA Headquarters will be sending its second coordinator from Japan for the ongoing relief work currently being conducted in quake-hit Mindanao in the Philippines. The coordinator will be joining aid work scheduled from the 22nd in four districts of Makilala in Cotabato Province.

In response to the frequent quakes that shook the island in mid-October, AMDA dispatched its first batch of relief team to Cotabato with its counterparts AMDA Philippines and Women in National Development Security (WiNDS). The joint team provided relief supplies in Kinarum (Magpet) and Makilala while assisting a local hospital operation in the region.

The two coordinators from Japan are originally from Okayama Kurashiki Pilipino Circle (OKPC), an organization formed by Filipino-Japanese residents residing in Okayama and Kurashiki. Until now, OKPC has collaborated with AMDA on a number of occasions such as disaster relief and cultural exchange events.

For the planned relief work, medical personnel from local medical school and university hospital will also partake in the joint effort.

As of November 19th, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 23 people died, 563 people were injured and 11 people have been missing. The afflicted population has topped 320,000 and more than 100,000 people have been displaced.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.