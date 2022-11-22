AMDA Emergency Relief #2: Tropical Storm Nalgae (Paeng), Philippines (22 November 2022)

For two days starting on 13 November, AMDA jointly organized emergency relief with Kikkawa Co., Ltd. for the flood victims of tropical storm Nalgae (locally called Paeng) which pounded across the southern part of the Philippines.

In Zamboanga on the island of Mindanao, the joint relief team initially planned to distribute foodstuffs such as rice, dried noodles, tinned sardines, corned beef, coffee and juice to some 500 local families. However, due to the greater demand, the team eventually supplied goods to around 800 households in two days, adding non-food items including blankets, underwear and clothing to the list of goods they provided. As local residents are asking for the continuation of support, the team may extend its activities as needed.

As of 16 November, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the national death toll stemming from the storm reached 162, while 270 people were injured, and 29 people went missing. The affected population is said to be around 1.39 million, of which 760,000 people were temporarily displaced. Even after weeks have passed since the storm struck, as many as 70,000 families have been forced to seek shelter.

*Kikkawa is a Japanese company based in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, which has long supported AMDA’s humanitarian activities.