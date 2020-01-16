AMDA Emergency Relief #2: Taal Volcano Eruption, Philippines

On the morning of January 16th AMDA dispatched one relief coordinator from Japan to the Philippines where the ongoing eruption of Taal Volcano has been wreaking havoc on people’s lives, especially in Batangas (where the volcano is located), Cavite and Laguna Provinces.

According to the press release issued on the 16th, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Managements Council (NDRRMC) said the affected population and the number of evacuees have been surging day by day. As of now, a total of 14,918 families (65,184 people) were affected in Batangas and Cavite, of which a total of 12,370 families (53,832 people) have been seeking shelter in 244 evacuation centers. Meanwhile, 566 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded, of which 172 were felt, ranging from Mag. 1.2 to 4.1

In Batangas, clearing operations have been underway as several roads have been blocked due to excessive ash falls. While local schools and public offices have gradually started reopening, many of domestic and international flights have also resumed operations.

After arriving in Manila on the evening of the 16th, the coordinator will be joining AMDA Philippines to discuss and make necessary arrangements for the prospective emergency relief.

(Do stay tuned for more updates.)