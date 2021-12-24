AMDA Emergency Relief #2: Super Typhoon “Odette” (Rai), Philippines (23 December 2021)

As of 22 December, AMDA, AMDA Philippines and its local partners have been preparing for possible relief activities in Bohol and Siargao which were heavily affected by the super typhoon “Odette” (Rai). While local situations have been investigated, needs assessment and other preparation work are underway.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the death toll has risen to 177, while 275 people have been injured, 38 people have been missing, around 370,000 families (1.4 million people) have been affected, and approximately 220,000 households have been evacuated (as of the said date). Meanwhile, power outages and communication failures are yet to be normalized.

AMDA is currently gearing up for emergency relief in Bohol in collaboration with the Philippine Navy, Mr. Leoncio Evasco Jr. (Secretary at the Office of the President of the Philippines), as well as Women in National Development and Security (WiNDS). The relief will be conducted under the initiative of Undersecretary Dr. Gloria Jumamil-Mercado of the Office of the President.

Likewise, another aid work has been coordinated in Siargao where the typhoon first landed. For this effort, AMDA Philippines will be working with its partners such as *AMSA Philippines, Philippine Medical Students’ Association, Rotary Club Manila 101, GoShare Foundation and the Philippine Navy (Reserve) commander Lieutenant Colonel Quennie Raagas to organize a range of relief activities. They include medical assistance, item distribution (foodstuffs and other daily goods) as well as mental health care for the affected children.

*Asian Medical Students’ Association