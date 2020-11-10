AMDA Emergency Relief #2: Super Typhoon Goni (Rolly), Philippines

In response to the super typhoon Goni (Rolly) which struck the Philippines earlier this month, AMDA Philippines and AMSA Jonelta have been jointly preparing to launch relief activities. (Asian Medical Students’ Association)

While more than a week has passed since the torrential storm hit the Philippines, by 6 November, 1.2 million people had been affected, 22 people were killed and 165 people were injured. Especially in the Bicol region in the eastern part of the country, the affected population had reached 424,526 and more than 50,000 buildings were destroyed, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

AMDA Philippines and AMSA Jonelta are readying themselves for the first disaster response after making arrangements with Catanduanes state authorities in the aforementioned region. The joint team, with the support of local contacts, is planning to distribute foodstuffs and sanitary goods to 263 households in a district that has been faced with power and water outages. The relief supplies were sent from Manila to the disaster site on the 7th with the assistance of Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO).

Meanwhile, AMDA Headquarters in Japan will be organizing a donation drive on Tuesday 17th at JR Okayama Station in Okayama City between 4pm-5pm at the west exit.

(Updates will follow.)