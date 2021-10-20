AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Tropical Strom “Maring”, Philippines (19 October 2021)

In response to a severe tropical storm, "Maring", which appeared in the east of the Philippines on 8 October, AMDA Philippines has started carrying out emergency relief with its local partners.

The tropical storm made landfall on the island of Fuga located in the north of Luzon on the 12th after it moved northwestward with increasing strength. Although it did not stay and moved off to the northwest, the damage it left was tremendous, causing flooding and mudslides in extensive areas. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) as of the 13th, 6,111 households (21,511 people) have been afflicted.

With Rotary Club of Manila 101 and other collaborating organizations, AMDA Philippines has decided to conduct emergency relief in La Union Province in northern Luzon which has been in urgent need of water, food supplies and medical assistance. AMDA’s joint relief team is expected to enter the disaster site on the 17th accordingly.