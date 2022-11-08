AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Tropical Storm Nalgae (Paeng), Philippines (8 November 2022)

In response to tropical storm Nalgae (locally called Paeng), which hit the Philippines’ Catanduanes island, AMDA will be assisting an aid distribution effort prompted by a private company in Japan.

After making landfall on 29 October, the storm, which moved westward by the following day, battered several islands in the region. A torrential rainfall caused flooding in many areas, affecting around 2.42 million people in total, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on 1 November.

To assess the situation, AMDA Headquarters immediately began contacting AMDA Philippines and its local partners at the outset of the storm. It was learned that the southern island of Mindanao was severely affected.

AMDA will be assisting an item distribution effort which Kikkawa Co., Ltd. is planning to launch in Zamboanga, a city in Mindanao that was heavily inundated. Based in Kurashiki, Japan, the company has supported AMDA’s activities for many years.

AMDA’s recent emergency relief in the Philippines:

-Dec. 2021: Super Typhoon Odette (Rai) - Bohol, Siargao, Leyte

-Nov. 2021: Typhoon Maring (Kompasu) - Luzon

-Nov. 2020: Typhoon Rolly (Goni) - Catanduanes/Luzon

-Jan. 2020: Taal Volcanic Eruption - Luzon

-Nov. 2019: Mindanao Quake

-Sep. 2018: Typhoon Ompong (Magkhut)/Monsoon - Luzon/Cebu

-Nov. 2013: Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) - Leyte etc.

-Oct. 2013: Bohol Quake