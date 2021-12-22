AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Super Typhoon “Odette” (Rai), Philippines (21 December 2021)

In response to the super typhoon “Odette” (Rai) which struck the Philippines on the afternoon of 16 December, AMDA has been coordinating a relief mission for the affected.

The massive tropical storm made landfall on the island of Siargao in the central part of the nation on the 17th, affecting Bohol and Cebu in succession. As of the 19th, 31 deaths have been confirmed, three people have been injured, over 180,000 households (700,000 people) have been affected and around 140,000 families have been evacuated, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

Due to power outages and communication failures, there has been a scramble of information being reported on local situations.

On the 17th, after discussing matters with AMDA Philippines and AMDA’s long-time collaborator Undersecretary Dr. Gloria Jumamil-Mercado of the Office of the President of the Philippines, it was decided that AMDA would launch local-driven emergency relief in hard-hit Bohol. (Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, AMDA Headquarters will forego the dispatch of relief personnel from Japan.)

The relief activities have been aimed at a collaborative effort between AMDA, the Philippine Navy, *Mr. Leoncio Evasco Jr. (Secretary at the Office of the President of the Philippines), as well as Women in National Development and Security (WiNDS).

Preparation work has already been underway for the planned relief item distribution (food stuffs and sanitary goods).

AMDA’s past relief activities in the Philippines

-Nov. 2021: Typhoon Maring (Kompasu) (Luzon)

-Nov. 2020: Typhoon Rolly (Goni) (Catanduanes/Luzon)

-Jan. 2020: Taal Volcanic Eruption (Luzon)

-Nov. 2019: Mindanao Quake (Mindanao)

-Sep. 2018: Typhoon Ompong (Magkhut)/Monsoon (Luzon/Cebu)

-Nov. 2013: Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) (Leyte etc.)

-Oct. 2013: Bohol Quake (Bohol)

*This relief effort will be conducted based on a partnership agreement which AMDA signed with the Office of the President of the Philippines on 27 November 2017 in the realm of disaster relief in the Philippines, Japan and other countries.