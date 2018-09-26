AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Philippines Typhoon/Monsoon Disaster

In response to the typhoon and monsoon that struck the Philippines since mid-September, AMDA decided to send one coordinator to organize relief activities in the affected regions. The AMDA personnel will leave Japan on 26 September (local time) as plans had been discussed with several local counterparts that requested AMDA’s assistance.

1) Relief activities for Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong):

Floods and landslides occurred in several regions after Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) landed on the northern part of Luzon on 15 September. Local media reported that while two million people (about 50 thousand households) have been affected by the disaster, 64 people were injured, leaving 88 people dead. In the province of Benguet that had the worst landslides, 72 people lost their lives. Foreseeing the arrival of the typhoon, AMDA had already been keeping in touch with local counterparts even before it landed. AMDA is planning to provide relief goods in the town of Itogon in the said province, as well as Lingayan in the province of Pangasinan which was affected by the floods.

2) Emergency relief for Cebu landslides:

On 20 September, landslides occurred in Naga on the island of Cebu due to the excessive monsoon rainfalls. According to local media, 56 people were killed in the calamity. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said more than 6,000 people (about 1,500 households) have been affected by the disaster in which 10 evacuation shelters have been opened for the displaced. The relief will be organized based on the suggestions by Dr. Gloria Jumamil-Mercado, the Undersecretary and Executive Director, Office of the Cabinet Secretary, Office of the President, Republic of the Philippines.

(Kindly stay tuned for more updates.)