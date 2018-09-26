26 Sep 2018

AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Philippines Typhoon/Monsoon Disaster

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 26 Sep 2018

In response to the typhoon and monsoon that struck the Philippines since mid-September, AMDA decided to send one coordinator to organize relief activities in the affected regions. The AMDA personnel will leave Japan on 26 September (local time) as plans had been discussed with several local counterparts that requested AMDA’s assistance.

1) Relief activities for Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong):

Floods and landslides occurred in several regions after Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) landed on the northern part of Luzon on 15 September. Local media reported that while two million people (about 50 thousand households) have been affected by the disaster, 64 people were injured, leaving 88 people dead. In the province of Benguet that had the worst landslides, 72 people lost their lives. Foreseeing the arrival of the typhoon, AMDA had already been keeping in touch with local counterparts even before it landed. AMDA is planning to provide relief goods in the town of Itogon in the said province, as well as Lingayan in the province of Pangasinan which was affected by the floods.

2) Emergency relief for Cebu landslides:

On 20 September, landslides occurred in Naga on the island of Cebu due to the excessive monsoon rainfalls. According to local media, 56 people were killed in the calamity. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said more than 6,000 people (about 1,500 households) have been affected by the disaster in which 10 evacuation shelters have been opened for the displaced. The relief will be organized based on the suggestions by Dr. Gloria Jumamil-Mercado, the Undersecretary and Executive Director, Office of the Cabinet Secretary, Office of the President, Republic of the Philippines.

(Kindly stay tuned for more updates.)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.