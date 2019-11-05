05 Nov 2019

AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 05 Nov 2019
Download PDF (21.46 KB)

In response to the earthquakes that hit the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines in the morning of October 29th, AMDA dispatched one coordinator to Manila for a relief effort.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), mag.6-plus quakes struck the island one after another on the 29th and 31st, killing 21 people and leaving 424 people injured. As of November 5th, close to 190,000 people have been affected and approximately 28,000 have been displaced. The epicentre is estimated to be Tulnan in the state of Cotabato.

The AMDA personnel has left Japan on November 5th to discuss further relief work with local partners in the Philippines while assessing the actual situation and needs.

(Do stay tuned for more updates.)

