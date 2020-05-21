'Ambo' leaves P150-M damage to agriculture in Bicol

By Danica Caballero

Daraga, Albay, May 19 (PIA) – The Department of Agriculture in Bicol reported on Monday, May 18, 2020, an estimate of P150.3 Million initial damages to crops and livestock caused by Typhoon ‘Ambo’ in region 5.

Although the typhoon did not directly hit the region, DA Bicol reported that an estimated 8,525.10 hectares of farmland were affected in the six provinces with production loss of 8,900.86 metric tons.

Regional Executive Director Rodel P. Tornilla said that Masbate province incurred the biggest loss in agriculture with an initial damage of P49.7M, followed by Albay with P46.2M, Camarines Sur with P43.2M, Sorsogon with P4.9M, Camarines Norte with P3.5M and Catanduanes with P2.6M.

Based on the recent report, the production of high value crops such as fruits and vegetables recorded the highest loss of 944.7 hectares were damaged with production loss of 2,631 metric tons amounting to P76.7M.

Meanwhile, rice recorded an initial production loss of 1,839 metric tons from 3,724 hectares of damaged rice paddies with production loss recorded at P42.8M.

For the production of corn, DA Bicol recorded a loss of 4,430 metric tons amounting to P29.5M from 3,856.4 hectares of damaged farms.

Moreover, an initial assessment of damages on livestock was recorded at P1.2M.

Typhoon ‘Ambo’, the first typhoon to enter the country this year, had a maximum sustained wind of 165 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of 200 kph. Provinces in the region were placed under Tropical Cyclone Storm Warning Signal No. 3 on May 14, 2020. (PIA5/DA Bicol/DDC)