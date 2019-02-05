Ambassador Haneda attends the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Marawi Transcentral Roads in Marawi City

Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) - Press Release No. 13- 2019

On February 4, Ambassador Koji Haneda attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Marawi Transcentral Roads Phases I and II Marawi city in Lanao del Sur Province. From the Philippine side, Secretary Abdullah Mamao, Presidential Adviser on OFW and Muslims Concerns, Secretary Villar of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Secretary Del Rosario of Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM), and Vice Governor Mamintal Adiong, Jr. of Lanao del Sur, attended the ceremony.

Japan’s two billion yen (one billion pesos) grant to support the rehabilitation of these roads is based on the exchange of notes of the “Programme for the Support for Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Marawi City and Its Surrounding Areas” that was signed in March 2018. This road network will pave the way for improved mobility of people and for better access to goods and services. It will also lead to faster reintegration of internally displaced persons into their communities and the lives they are accustomed to.

Ambassador Haneda stated that, “From Marawi, to the whole of Mindanao, Japan will be with the Philippines every step of the way until we realize a progressive region where anyone can live peacefully and have the opportunity for a better quality of life.” Secretary Villar mentioned that Ambassador Haneda was the first foreign ambassador who had visited Marawi in March 2018 after the Marawi Crisis and stated that Japan’s assistance is essential in ensuring a successful rehabilitation of Marawi. Secretary Del Rosario said given increasing traffic in Marawi City, Japan’s assistance for trans central roads is timely and he is very grateful for Japan’s friendship and generousity.