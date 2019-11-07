All evacuation camps in Davao Region attended- RDRRMC XI

By Joey Dalumpines

DAVAO CITY, Nov. 6 PIA) -The vice chair of the response cluster of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council XI (RDRRMC XI) revealed that all evacuation camps in Davao Region have received relief goods already even as media reports would show there were still earthquake evacuees in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur who asked for food, water and tarpaulins.

Grace Q. Subong, director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development XI (DSWD XI) said all camps have been attended so far by the local government units through their respective Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices since they know the areas and people who are greatly affected by the series of earthquakes from October 16, 29 and 31.

She said that for now, people displaced by the earthquakes need tents.

“The tarpaulin is not conducive since its use is temporary, while the tents can withstand heavy downpour,” Subong said.

She said the DSWD XI is expecting tents to be sent by the World Food Program (WFP).

Subong said these tents might not be used for families because of its warm ventilation.

“DSWD XI already relayed this information to Davao del Sur because we need a bigger area and these tents might be used in storing relief goods,” she said.

Subong revealed that the distribution of relief goods is already enough in the areas affected by the series of tremors in the region and the DSWD is ready to provide the distribution from the second, third, and fourth rounds.

She said one family food pack is good for a family of five for three days.

There are areas which are due for second round distribution.

“If we go on with the operation, there will be time that we will be doing third to fourth round distribution,” she said.

She added that the distribution of relief goods also needs assessment, especially with the possibility that the affected residents would-be fed-up eating sardines, corned beef and luncheon meat.

She said the DSWD XI plans to give cash assistance so that the affected sector maybe the ones to buy their choice of food.

“Probably, we will be giving cash assistance to the internally-displaced persons,” Subong said. (OCD XI/ PIA XI-Joey Sem G. Dalumpines)