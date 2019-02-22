Albay to set up one-stop hub for disaster resiliency

LEGAZPI CITY—Global champions on disaster and climate change management are set to develop a one-stop hub to transform Albay from climate vulnerable to climate-disaster resilient province.

The Climate Vulnerability Disaster Resilient Albay (CVDRAL) hub proposed and developed by Albay 2nd District Congressman Joey Sarte Salceda and Local Climate Change Adaptation for Development (LCCAD) Director Nong Rangasa will serve as a shared facility for the said transformation.

“The CVDRAL hub aims to build and increase the competency level of Local Government Units (LGUs), academia and local stakeholders towards enhanced flexibility of communities and ecosystems in dealing with vulnerabilities and risks,” Salceda said.

In a consultation meeting held Feb. 19 at the Office of the Civil Defense – Region 5, Rangasa cited the need for harmonization and integration of climate risk management system to bridge the significant gap in policy, tools and finance.

“To decrease damages and losses, there may be a need for an objective and science-based risk assessment system that will allow decision makers to simulate different scenarios to help them decide on anticipatory investments, “Rangasa said.

He further stressed on science-based information, well-adjusted plans and programs and appropriate anticipatory actions to boost Albay’s capacity on disaster mitigation, adaptation and resilience.

Under the CVDRAL hub, a Climate-Disaster Resilience Council (CDRC) composed of multiple stakeholders will be organized to increase interaction among stakeholders to work together.

“In line with the improved resilience of the country in the 2030 Development Agenda, the CVDRAL Hub shall aim to mainstream CCA-DRR and climate change adaptation in the development processes,” Rangasa added.

A memorandum of understanding will be signed by the CDRC members and stakeholders to finalize tasks and responsibilities.

Rangasa said the CVDRAL HUB is set to be launched on April 2019 in time for the celebration of the international Earth Day. (SAA/CEB-PIA5/Albay)