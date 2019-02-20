Albay MSMEs team up with A-PAD Bicol for disaster-resilient businesses

By Sally A. Atento

LEGAZPI CITY, Feb 15 (PIA) – Representatives from the private business sector in Albay convened for a capacity training workshop on disaster preparedness and resiliency.

The Training Course on Business Continuity Planning for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) was conducted by the Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management (A-PAD) - Bicol, in partnership with the Albay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and the Legazpi City local government unit (LGU).

“The training course aims to capacitate the private business to be prepared in times of disaster and help them to plan on how to bounce back after a disaster, “A-PAD Philippines field coordinator Athea M. Peñaloza said.

Peñaloza underscored the vital role of the private business on disaster resiliency of the local economy and community.

“The private business sector has a great role in disaster management. Right now, 90% of our local economy is comprised of MSMEs with about five to ten people. Once affected by disasters, local economy and community livelihood will also be affected,” she said.

For the Bicol region, Peñaloza cited the need to further raise awareness of the private sector on the importance of disaster management particularly on preparedness and mitigation.

“We need to further improve the awareness of the business sector. On our part, we want to continue awareness building in all sectors. We are hoping to continue our partnership with the ACCI and the Legazpi LGU to strengthen awareness on the importance of disaster preparedness,” she added.

For ACCI president Rosemarie Quinto-Rey, the partnership with A-PAD and Legazpi LGU is an important step to concretize the preparedness of local businesses in times of disaster.

“We are very thankful for this partnership. We have long been wanting to have this. We are encouraging our partners from the private business sector to join us in cascading the importance of being prepared in case of calamities and disasters, she said.

The Training Course was held at the La Piazza Hotel on Feb. 11 – 13.

A-PAD Philippines Bicol Regional Platform (A-PAD Bicol) is a regional platform for collaboration, cooperation, and pooling of efforts and resources among key stakeholders to undertake disaster management initiatives and services. (SAA-PIA5/Albay)