20 Feb 2019

Albay MSMEs team up with A-PAD Bicol for disaster-resilient businesses

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 19 Feb 2019 View Original

By Sally A. Atento

LEGAZPI CITY, Feb 15 (PIA) – Representatives from the private business sector in Albay convened for a capacity training workshop on disaster preparedness and resiliency.

The Training Course on Business Continuity Planning for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) was conducted by the Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management (A-PAD) - Bicol, in partnership with the Albay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and the Legazpi City local government unit (LGU).

“The training course aims to capacitate the private business to be prepared in times of disaster and help them to plan on how to bounce back after a disaster, “A-PAD Philippines field coordinator Athea M. Peñaloza said.

Peñaloza underscored the vital role of the private business on disaster resiliency of the local economy and community.

“The private business sector has a great role in disaster management. Right now, 90% of our local economy is comprised of MSMEs with about five to ten people. Once affected by disasters, local economy and community livelihood will also be affected,” she said.

For the Bicol region, Peñaloza cited the need to further raise awareness of the private sector on the importance of disaster management particularly on preparedness and mitigation.

“We need to further improve the awareness of the business sector. On our part, we want to continue awareness building in all sectors. We are hoping to continue our partnership with the ACCI and the Legazpi LGU to strengthen awareness on the importance of disaster preparedness,” she added.

For ACCI president Rosemarie Quinto-Rey, the partnership with A-PAD and Legazpi LGU is an important step to concretize the preparedness of local businesses in times of disaster.

“We are very thankful for this partnership. We have long been wanting to have this. We are encouraging our partners from the private business sector to join us in cascading the importance of being prepared in case of calamities and disasters, she said.

The Training Course was held at the La Piazza Hotel on Feb. 11 – 13.

A-PAD Philippines Bicol Regional Platform (A-PAD Bicol) is a regional platform for collaboration, cooperation, and pooling of efforts and resources among key stakeholders to undertake disaster management initiatives and services. (SAA-PIA5/Albay)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.