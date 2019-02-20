Aklanons urged to maintain cleanliness to combat dengue

By Sheila Patoza

KALIBO, Aklan, Feb 18 (PIA) -- The Provincial Health Office (PHO)-Aklan urged the public to maintain the cleanliness of their respective homes and surroundings as this is one way of eliminating or preventing the breeding of the dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

Dengue cases in Aklan increased by 109 percent in the first four weeks of 2019, records from the Aklan Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance and Response Unit (APESRU) showed.

According to APESRU, dengue cases in Aklan from January 1 to February 3, 2019 already reached 176. Compared to last year of the same period, the province listed with 84 cases.

The PHO here said that all municipalities in Aklan have cases of dengue, of which, Kalibo, the capital town registered the highest number with 60 cases.

It is followed by Banga with 18 cases; Malay 14 cases; Numancia, Makato, and Balete with 10 each; New Washington with nine; Batan with eight; and both with seven cases were Tangalan and Altavas. Remaining towns have listed with less than five cases.

Most of the patients were aged one to 10 years old with 68 cases or 39 percent of the total number of cases. Age group of 11 to 20 years old had 53 cases; 21 to 30 years old had 22 cases; 31 to 40 years old had 21 cases; 51 years old and above with nine cases; and 41 to 50 years old with three. (LTP/SQP/PIA-Aklan)