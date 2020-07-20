Aklan dengue cases down by 87 percent

By Sheila Patoza

KALIBO, Aklan, July 19 (Aklan) – The Provincial Health Office (PHO) here reported an 87 percent decrease in the number of dengue cases in the province from January 1 to July 11, of this year.

Based on the record of PHO-Aklan for the period January 1 to July 11, 2020, the cases dropped to 347 from the 2,706 recorded in the same period in 2019.

The capital town of Kalibo recorded the most number of dengue cases with 109, followed by Numancia with 33 cases, Makato with 29, and Banga with 24 cases.

The municipality of New Washington has 19 cases; Malay with 18; Tangalan with 15; Nabas with 14; Libacao and Batan with 13 each; both Ibajay and Balete with 12 each; and Madalag 10.

Both Malinao and Lezo have seven cases each; Altavas with five; Buruanga, three; and four cases from nearby provinces.

The record also showed that most of the victims were one year old to 10 years old.

In a media interview, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Cornelio Cuachon Jr. reminded the public not to disregard simple fever, cough, cold, and rashes as these are the symptoms of a dengue patient.

Cuachon said that as of July 11, Aklan already recorded two deaths due to dengue. (LTP/SQP/PIA Aklan)