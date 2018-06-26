Aklan dengue cases up by 14 percent

By Sheila Q. Partoza

KALIBO, AKLAN, June 25 (PIA) - The Aklan Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance and Response Unit (APESRU) reported a 14 percent increase in the number of dengue cases in Aklan in the first five months of this year.

The dengue cases increased to 363 from January to June 3 this year, from 317 in the same period in 2016.

All of the 17 municipalities in Aklan were recorded with dengue cases; with Kalibo, the capital town with the most cases recorded at 75.

It is followed by Altavas with 38 cases; Madalag with 35 cases; Batan, 31 cases; Numancia, 24; Banga, 23; Libacao, 21; New Washington, 16; Tangalan and Malay with 14 each; Ibajay, 12; and Malinao and Makato, both with 11 cases each.

Listed with less than 10 cases were Balete with eight; Lezo with seven; Buruanga with five and Nabas with three cases. Two nearby non-Aklan towns registered with 15 cases.

Majority of the registered cases of dengue belong to age group 11 to 20 years old with 134 cases or 37 percent of the total 363 cases.

Under the age group one to 10 years old, 97 patients were reported; while 71 cases were under 21 to 30 years old; 51 years old and above had 27 cases; 41 to 50 years old, 19 cases; and 31 to 40 years old, 15 cases. No reported cases in the infant or aged less than one year old.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Health Office - Aklan and rural health units in the province have strengthened the preventive measures and information drive.

The public are urged to practice the 4’S Strategy to prevent dengue and its complications:

S- search and destroy breeding sites

S- self-protection measures

S- seek early consultation

S- say no to indiscriminate fogging

Moreover, PHO and RHUs here said that the success of preventing and controlling dengue virus could be successfully achieved with the cooperation and collaboration of the whole community. (LTP/SQP/PIA Aklan)