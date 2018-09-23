AHA Centre Situation Update No. 8: Typhoon Mangkhut - Sunday, 23 September 2018, 20:00 hrs (UTC+7)

Highlights

a. Based on Situation Report Number 36 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, a total of 508,076 families / 2,140,442 people were affected in 4,817 barangays, 476 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA. The number of temporarily displaced people further decreased to around 56,917 people / 13,587 families inside and outside evacuation centres, i.e. a further decrease from previous report.

b. As of 23 September, there is no change yet on the cost of damages and losses in agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

c. A total of 8 provinces and 7 cities/municipalities were declared under state of calamity. Until 23 September, around PHP 100.83 million assistance has been provided from OCD, DOH, DSWD, LGUs, and NGOs to Regions I, II, III, MIMAROPA, NCR, and CAR (NDRRMC), i.e. around 56.4% of the initial pre-positioned stocks and standby funds.

d. ASEAN-ERAT regional specialists on information management have arrived in Metro Manila NCR to further support the operations of the NDRRMC. Local procurement of relief items from ASEAN have been completed. Final distribution plan and mobilisation is under preparation.

e. Compilation of Situation Updates, Flash Updates, and other information products of the AHA Centre is accessible through the following link: https://ahacentre.org/typhoon-mangkhut-ompong-updates/