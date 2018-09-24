AHA Centre Situation Update No. 8: Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) - Monday, 24 September 2018, 2000 hrs (UTC +7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. Based on Situation Report Number 39 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, a total of 508,198 families / 2,141,777 people were affected in 4,828 barangays, 476 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA. The number of temporarily displaced people further decreased to around 48,253 people / 11,720 families inside and outside evacuation centres.

b. An updated estimation suggests the total cost damages and losses in Regions I, II,

III, CALABARZON, V, and CAR is around PHP 21.23 billion (USD 403 million) (NDRRMC). This accounted for around PHP 14.33 billion (USD 265 million) in loss of agriculture sector (no update) and PHP 6.89 billion (USD 131 million) damages to infrastructure (a significant increase of PHP 3.26 billion than the previous update).

c. ASEAN-ERAT regional specialists are providing information management support for the Emergency Operations Centre of the NDRRMC. Locally procured ASEAN relief items are being delivered to the affected areas, starting from 24 September 2018. A generator set has been received by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Region III.

d. Compilation of Situation Updates, Flash Updates, and other information products of the AHA Centre is accessible through the following link: https://ahacentre.org/typhoon-mangkhut-ompong-updates/