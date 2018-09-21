AHA Centre Situation Update No. 7: Typhoon Mangkhut - Friday, 21 September 2018, 20:00 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

Based on Situation Report Number 33 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and

a. Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, a total of 399,113 families or 1,679,108 people were affected in 4,540 barangays, 476 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA. The number of temporarily displaced people slightly increased to around 107,000 people inside and outside evacuation centres, i.e. a further decrease from previous report.

b. An updated initial estimation suggests the total cost damages and losses in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, V, and CAR is PHP 17,971,487,631 (around USD 341 million).

This is accounted for around PHP 14.33 billion (USD 265 million) in loss of agriculture sector and PHP 3.63 million (USD 69 million) damages to infrastructure. Until 21 September, around PHP 97.25 million assistance has been provided from OCD, DOH, DSWD, LGUs, and NGOs to Regions I, II, III, MIMAROPA, NCR, and CAR (NDRRMC), i.e. close to half of the initial pre-positioned stocks and standby funds.

c. Department of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Government of Philippines, has officially welcomed the offer of support from the ASEAN Secretariat and the AHA Centre. At operational, level the assistance will be coordinated by the NDRRMC and the AHA Centre. Accordingly, the NDRRMC has also officially welcomed assistance from the AHA Centre.

d. The AHA Centre is mobilising ASEAN-ERAT regional specialists on information management to the Emergency Operations Centre of the NDRRMC on 22 September 2018 with the main objectives to gain exposure on the emergency response operations and support information management towards early recovery. In addition, the AHA Centre is conducting local procurement to meet needs in Region II and CAR. Accordingly, one logistician from the AHA Centre has arrived on 21 September.

e. Compilation of Situation Updates, Flash Updates, and other information products of the AHA Centre is accessible through the following link: https://ahacentre.org/typhoon-mangkhut-ompong-updates/