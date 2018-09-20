AHA Centre Situation Update No. 6: Typhoon Mangkhut - Tuesday, 20 September 2018, 20:00 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. Based on Situation Report Number 31 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, a total of 364,823 families or 1,532,299 people were affected in 4,283 barangays, 476 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA. The number of temporarily displaced people slightly decreased to around 127,000 people inside and outside evacuation centres.

b. The number of damaged houses (totally and partially) have significantly increased from around 6,400 houses to more than 45,000 houses. The increase was due to new reports of evacuees who return to their houses and are only recently able to report their damaged houses (AHA Centre ICLT).

c. An updated initial estimation of damage and losses in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, V, and CAR is currently available, i.e. around PHP 16,703,047,631 (around USD 1.24 million). This is accounted for around PHP 14,339,237,631 (USD 265 million) in loss of agriculture sector and PHP 2,363,810,000 (USD 44,900) damages to infrastructure.

d. The Local Government Units (LGUs) of affected areas are leading the post-disaster assessment and emergency response. As of 20 September, ten LGUs in Region I, II, and CAR have declared state of calamity. Collectively, national government agencies, LGUs, and NGOs have disbursed and mobilized around 33.33% of the initial standby assistance and stockpiles prior to the affected areas.

e. Following the landfall, the AHA Centre since 15 September has dispatched In-Country Liaison Team (ICLT) to the Philippines. The AHA centre organised the Urgent Meeting of the Governing Board of the AHA Centre, and convened Executive Briefing for Country Permanent Representatives and Defence Attaches on 17 September.

f. The NDRRMC has welcomed the offer of assistance from the AHA Centre.

Accordingly, the AHA Centre is currently preparing for local procurement of rice, generators, and tarpaulins to fulfill the needs in Region II, as well as preparing the deployment of ASEAN-ERAT members from the region the purpose of on-the-job training in providing information management support for transition to early recovery.

g. Situation Update of the AHA Centre is available on a daily basis at https://ahacentre.org/situation-updates/. Prior to Situation Updates, the AHA Centre has released Flash Updates on Typhoon Mangkhut, which are available at the following address: https://ahacentre.org/flash-updates/.