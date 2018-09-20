20 Sep 2018

AHA Centre Situation Update No. 6: Typhoon Mangkhut - Thursday, 20 September 2018, 20:00 hrs (UTC+7)

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 20 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.08 MB)

Highlights

a. Based on Situation Report Number 31 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, a total of 364,823 families or 1,532,299 people were affected in 4,283 barangays, 476 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA. The number of temporarily displaced people slightly decreased to around 127,000 people inside and outside evacuation centres.

b. The number of damaged houses (totally and partially) have significantly increased from around 6,400 houses to more than 45,000 houses. The increase was due to new reports of evacuees who return to their houses and are only recently able to report their damaged houses (AHA Centre ICLT).

c. An updated initial estimation of damage and losses in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, V, and CAR is currently available, i.e. around PHP 16,703,047,631 (around USD 1.24 million). This is accounted for around PHP 14,339,237,631 (USD 265 million) in loss of agriculture sector and PHP 2,363,810,000 (USD 44,900) damages to infrastructure.

d. The Local Government Units (LGUs) of affected areas are leading the post-disaster assessment and emergency response. As of 20 September, ten LGUs in Region I, II, and CAR have declared state of calamity. Collectively, national government agencies, LGUs, and NGOs have disbursed and mobilized around 33.33% of the initial standby assistance and stockpiles prior to the affected areas.

e. Following the landfall, the AHA Centre since 15 September has dispatched In-Country Liaison Team (ICLT) to the Philippines. The AHA centre organised the Urgent Meeting of the Governing Board of the AHA Centre, and convened Executive Briefing for Country Permanent Representatives and Defence Attaches on 17 September.

f. The NDRRMC has welcomed the offer of assistance from the AHA Centre.
Accordingly, the AHA Centre is currently preparing for local procurement of rice, generators, and tarpaulins to fulfill the needs in Region II, as well as preparing the deployment of ASEAN-ERAT members from the region the purpose of on-the-job training in providing information management support for transition to early recovery.

g. Situation Update of the AHA Centre is available on a daily basis at https://ahacentre.org/situation-updates/. Prior to Situation Updates, the AHA Centre has released Flash Updates on Typhoon Mangkhut, which are available at the following address: https://ahacentre.org/flash-updates/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.