AHA Centre Situation Update No. 5: Typhoon Mangkhut - Tuesday, 19 September 2018, 20:00 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. Based on Situation Report Number 26 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, a total of 1,096,799 people (264,304 families) have been affected in 3,780 barangays of 468 cities/municipalities in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA. An initial estimation suggests cost of damage in agriculture sector of Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, and CAR is accounted around PHP 14,339,237,631 (USD 265 million).

b. The Local Government Units (LGUs) of affected areas are leading the post-disaster assessment and emergency response. Seven LGUs in Region I, II, and CAR have declared state of calamity. Collectively, national government agencies, LGUs, and NGOs have disbursed and mobilized around 30.54% of the initial standby assistance and stockpiles prior to the response.

c. Following the landfall 15 September the AHA Centre has dispatched In-Country Liaison Team (ICLT) to the Philippines. The AHA Centre organised the Urgent Meeting of the Governing Board of the AHA Centre, and convened Executive Briefing for Country Permanent Representatives and Defence Attaches on 17 September 2018, to provide updates on situational awareness and identification of regional response should such need arise. Following the meetings, the AHA Centre made an offer of assistance to the Government of the Philippines through the NDRRMC.

d. Following the field observation in Buenguet Province (Region CAR) and coordination meeting with CAR Region DRRMC, the AHA Centre ICLT and In-Country ERAT have now returned to Manila to continue coordination with the NDRRMC.

e. Situation Update of the AHA Centre is available on a daily basis at https://ahacentre.org/situation-updates/. Prior to Situation Updates, the AHA Centre has released Flash Updates on Typhoon Mangkhut, which are available at the following address: https://ahacentre.org/flash-updates/.