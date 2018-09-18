AHA Centre Situation Update No. 4: Typhoon Mangkhut - Tuesday, 18 September 2018, 20:00 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. Based on Situation Report Number 22 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, a total of 893,844 people (218,492 families) have been affected in 3,237 barangays of 461 cities/municipalities in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA. An initial estimation suggests cost of damage in agriculture sector of Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, and CAR is accounted around PHP 14,339,237,631 (USD 265 million).

b. The Local Government Units (LGUs) of affected areas are leading the post-disaster assessment and emergency response. Most of national assets and capabilities are still on standby whereas only LGUs in CAR Region has requested for augmented capabilities. National Response Cluster has made it clear that post-disaster assessment is undertaken by local and national teams based in the country.

c. It is currently a race against time with the search and rescue operations at landslide areas in Regions I and CAR. The AHA Centre ICLT and ERAT in-country team have arrived in National Command Post of Incident Management Team of the Philippines at Itogon, Benguet Province as pre-positioning effort should regional response be required. The Incident Commander in Itogon has contacted the AHA Centre to inquire on ASEAN Member States’ capabilities for life detection devices in the landslide area.

d. Following the landfall, from 15 September the AHA Centre has dispatched In-Country Liaison Team (ICLT) to the Philippines and is currently on standby at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the NDRRMC. The AHA Centre organised the Urgent Meeting of the Governing Board of the AHA Centre, and convened Executive Briefing for Country Permanent Representatives and Defence Attaches on 17 September 2018, to provide updates on situational awareness and identification of regional response should such need arise. Following the meetings, the AHA Centre made an offer of assistance to the Government of the Philippines through the NDRRMC.

e. Situation Update of the AHA Centre is available on a daily basis at https://ahacentre.org/situation-updates/. Prior to Situation Updates, the AHA Centre has released Flash Updates on Typhoon Mangkhut, which are available at the following address: https://ahacentre.org/flash-updates/.