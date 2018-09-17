17 Sep 2018

AHA Centre Situation Update No. 3: Typhoon Mangkhut - Monday, 17 September 2018, 20:00 hrs (UTC+7)

ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
HIGHLIGHTS

a. As of 1300 hrs UTC+7, Typhoon Mangkhut has dissipated into a tropical depression and will continue to weaken. At maximum, only around 1.4 million people in 5 northern provinces of Viet Nam are exposed to intense rainfall and strong wind.

b. Based on Situation Report Number 19 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, a total of 665,806 people (163,412 families) have been affected in 2,986 barangays of 344 cities/municipalities in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

c. The Local Government Units (LGUs) of affected areas are leading the post-disaster assessment and emergency response. Most of national assets and capabilities are still on standby whereas only LGUs in CAR Region has requested for augmented capabilities. National Response Cluster has made it clear that post-disaster assessment will be undertaken by local and national teams.

d. The AHA Centre has dispatched In-Country Liaison Team (ICLT) to the Philippines and is currently on standby at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the NDRRMC since 15 September 2018.

e. The AHA Centre conducted Urgent Meeting of the Governing Board of the AHA Centre and Executive Briefing for Country Permanent Representatives and Defence Attaches on 17 September 2018, to provide situational awareness and identification of regional response should such need arises.

f. Situation Update of the AHA Centre is available on a daily basis at https://ahacentre.org/situation-updates/. Prior to Situation Updates, the AHA Centre has released Flash Updates on Typhoon Mangkhut, which are available at the following address: https://ahacentre.org/flash-updates/

