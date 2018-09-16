AHA Centre Situation Update No. 2: Typhoon Mangkhut - Sunday, 16 September 2018, 2000 hrs (UTC +7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) has exited the Philippines Area of Responsibility on 15 September 2018 evening and as of 16 September 2018, 0800 hrs UTC+8 located at 20.6° N 115.6° E with maximum sustained winds of 194 kph near the center and wind gusts up to 241 kph (Category 4).

b. Based on the Situation Report Number 15 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, a total of 270,388 people (70,183 families) have been affected in 1,502 barangays of 341 cities/municipalities in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA. The Local Government Units (LGUs) of affected areas are leading the post-disaster assessment and emergency response. Most of national assets and capabilities are still on standby.

c. President Duterte had conducted an aerial assessment in Cagayan province and held a press briefing in Tuguegarao City on Sunday, 16 September 2018. President Duterte has advised NDRRMC to build more evacuation camps and minimise the use of schools as temporary shelters, as not disrupt educational activities.

d. Preparedness activities are also ongoing in northern provinces of Viet Nam to anticipate the impact of Typhoon Mangkhut (No. 6 in the country). The National Meteorology and Hydrological Forecasting Center (NCHMF) has released its latest floods and landslides warning. In addition, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung supervised preparedness actvities in Quang Ninh Province on 15 September 2018 (CCNDPC/VDMA).

e. The AHA Centre has dispatched In-Country Liaison Team (ICLT) to the Philippines and is currently on standby at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the NDRRMC since 15 September 2018.

f. Prior to this Situation Update, the AHA Centre has released Flash Updates #1 to #3 on Typhoon Mangkhut, which are available at the following address: https://ahacentre.org/flash-updates/ as well as Situation Update #1, which is available at https://ahacentre.org/situation-updates/