28 Sep 2018

AHA Centre Situation Update No. 12: Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) - Friday, 28 September 2018, 17:00 hrs (UTC+7)

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 28 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.97 MB)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. Based on Situation Report Number 44 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, a total of 625,293 families / 2,634,617 people were affected in 5,215 barangays, 481 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA. The number of temporarily displaced people further decreased to around 21,324 people / 5,063 families inside and outside evacuation centres.

b. An updated estimation suggests the total cost damages and losses in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, V, and CAR is around PHP 33.7 billion (USD 621 million) (NDRRMC). This accounted for around PHP 26.8 billion (USD 493 million) in loss of agriculture sector and PHP 6.92 billion (USD 128 million) damages to infrastructure.

c. ASEAN-ERAT regional specialists have supported the Emergency Operations Centre of the NDRRMC for the past week and are demobilising today. Locally procured ASEAN relief items have all been delivered to the affected areas by 26 September 2018. The AHA Centre’s assistance was received by the regional offices in the 4 worst affected regions:

d. As agricultural damages to staples are high with huge areas being inundated as a result of the typhoon, the demand for these staples will increase significantly over the next quarter. As the weather is transitioning towards Northeast Monsoon (Amihan), there should be forward planning measures to stockpile food in anticipation of the next typhoon season as PAGASA had forecasted 6 to 8 typhoons to develop or enter PAR between October 2018 and March 2019.

e. Compilation of Situation Updates, Flash Updates, and other information products of the AHA Centre is accessible through the following link: https://ahacentre.org/typhoon-mangkhut-ompong-updates/

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.